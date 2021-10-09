हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal

West Bengal relaxes COVID measure for Durga Puja, check latest update

West Bengal government has relaxed COVID measures during Durga puja from October 10 to October 20.

West Bengal relaxes COVID measure for Durga Puja, check latest update

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Saturday (October 9, 2021) announced further relaxations in COVID measures during Durga puja. For the period of October 10 to October 20, all shops, restaurants and bars can remain open as per normal operational hours. Also, late closing of bars may be allowed as per extant rules.

On Wednesday, the state had issued a detailed guidelines for Durga Puja asking pandals to be kept open from all sides. It has banned cultural programs and state immersion carnival will not be held this year. 

Tags:
West BengalDurga Puja
