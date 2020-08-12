हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

West Bengal revises lockdown dates: Check new list

The Mamata Banerjee-led government made the revision in view of difficulties cited by businesses and banking operations. 

West Bengal revises lockdown dates: Check new list

The West Bengal government on Wednesday revised the lockdown dates yet again and withdrew the complete lockdown on August 28 (Friday), amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. The Mamata Banerjee-led government made the revision in view of difficulties cited by businesses and banking operations. 

An official statement read that two-days lockdown on August 27 (Thursday) and August 28 (Friday) in the last week of August followed by one-day lockdown on the following Monday resulted in difficulties. As per the new directive, complete lockdown will be observed on August 20-21, August 27 and August 31.

An official statement read, "Several communications have been received citing difficulty to conduct of businesses and banking operations because of 2-days lockdown during Thursday and Friday in the last week of August 2020 followed by one-day lockdown on the following Monday."

"State Government has considered the requests for relaxation of lockdown as would be necessary and essential. Lockdown on Friday 28 August 2020...is hereby withdrawn and statewide complete lockdown shall now be observed on: Thursday 20 August; Friday 21 August; Thursday 27 August and Monday 31 August," added the letter.

