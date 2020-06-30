West Bengal to provide free ration to poor till June 2021; asks private buses to run from July 1 or face consequences

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that her government will provide free ration to the poor till June 2021. Addressing a press conference, CM Banerjee said that the state government is giving ration to 10 crore people in the state currently.

Under the Unlock 2.0 guidelines, the CM has asked the private buses to run from July 1 and warned them of consequences if they don't do so. "We have taken one more decision. If private buses don’t hit the streets despite the state government’s efforts to reach out to associations, an offer Rs 15,000 financial aid for each month, if they don’t ply tomorrow (July 1), we will acquire private buses, take action as per Disaster Management Act, and a state government driver will take over. "

"If by July 1, the buses don’t ply then by July 3, the law will take its own course as per NDMA and we will acquire private buses and run them

We don’t support the diesel price hike, it has risen in the last couple of days. When the price of fuel drops, the bus fares are not reduced. Why?" added the CM.

She also said that the state government will provide relaxations outside the containment zones but strict lockdown will be imposed in containment zones. "Since the night curfew is from 10 pm to 5 am, morning walks will be allowed from 5.30 am to 8.30 am. However, masks have to be worn and social distancing must be maintained," she said.

On the China matter, the CM said, "China is the issue of an external affair. We support the government's stand. We have to be aggressive and diplomatic."

Speaking on other matters, the CM added, "For marriages and shradh prayer meets, 50 people will be allowed. Earlier it was 25 people. Changrabadha border in Coochbehar between India and Bangladesh will be opened for trade. For Sunderbans, an all-party meeting has been called. Sunderbans have been worse hit by cyclones."

She added, "There is interference in Cooperative Banks in the state. There is an attempt to bulldoze the federal structure in the state.

We will come up with our cooperative bank."

The Chief Secretary has written two letters one to the Railway Board for metro rail for those working for essential services and other to civil aviation ministry, she added.