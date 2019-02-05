हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Supreme Court

With matter in SC, Calcutta HC adjourns hearing in Kolkata Police chief case till Thursday

The SC while hearing the matter directed the Police Commissioner to make himself available to the CBI and fully cooperate in the probe. 

With matter in SC, Calcutta HC adjourns hearing in Kolkata Police chief case till Thursday

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing in West Bengal government's plea against the CBI's attempt to question Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar at his residence in connection with chit fund scam cases. The HC adjourned the case till Thursday stating that hearing in the matter is underway in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the apex court while hearing the matter directed the Police Commissioner to make himself available to the CBI and fully cooperate in the probe. 

Attorney General KK Venugopal had also pleaded before the SC to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the state authorities. Responding to the plea, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that the contempt petition will be dealt with later. However, the SC has issued a notice to the Commissioner, DGP and West Bengal government on contempt plea. Replies in the contempt petition filed by CBI have to be placed by West Bengal chief secretary, DGP on or before Feb 18.

Though in a relief for the Kolkata Police Commissioner, the SC said that no coercive steps, including his arrest can take place. 

Reacting to the SC observations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Rajeev Kumar never said he'll not be available for investigation. "He said we want to meet at a mutual place. He had said that if the CBI wants any clarification, they can come and a conversation can be held at a mutual place," she said.

Asserting that the SC decision is a morale booster for the state officers, she said: "They (CBI) wanted to arrest him. They went to his house, on a secret operation on Sunday, without any notice. We are obliged that the court has said that no arrest can be made. It will strengthen the morale of the officers."

Tags:
Supreme CourtCalcutta High CourtKolkata Police CommissionerRajeev Kumar
Next
Story

Denied permission earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath to address rally in West Bengal's Purulia today

Must Watch

PT3M

Vijay Mallya Extradition: All you need to know

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close