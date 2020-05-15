Yellow taxis to ply in Kolkata from Monday with 30 per cent fare hike

Kolkata: The ubiquitous yellow taxis are Likely to be back in the city's streets from Monday with a 30 per cent hike in fares, Bengal Taxi Association (BTA) secretary Bimal Guha said here on Friday.

He said that the association, in a meeting with senior West Bengal Transport department officials on Thursday, proposed the 30 per cent hike over meter readings at present rates.

The BTA secretary said that as per the government's guidelines, a maximum two passengers would be allowed to board the metered taxis and that both would have to sit in the back seat.

Guha said that taxi services in the city is likely to recommence from Monday itself following the end of the third phase of the nationwide lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, only a few taxis were being allowed to travel in the city for emergencies only.