हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yellow taxi

Yellow taxis to ply in Kolkata from Monday with 30 per cent fare hike

The ubiquitous yellow taxis are Likely to be back in the city's streets from Monday with a 30 per cent hike in fares, Bengal Taxi Association (BTA) secretary Bimal Guha said here on Friday.

Yellow taxis to ply in Kolkata from Monday with 30 per cent fare hike

Kolkata: The ubiquitous yellow taxis are Likely to be back in the city's streets from Monday with a 30 per cent hike in fares, Bengal Taxi Association (BTA) secretary Bimal Guha said here on Friday.

He said that the association, in a meeting with senior West Bengal Transport department officials on Thursday, proposed the 30 per cent hike over meter readings at present rates.

The BTA secretary said that as per the government's guidelines, a maximum two passengers would be allowed to board the metered taxis and that both would have to sit in the back seat.

Guha said that taxi services in the city is likely to recommence from Monday itself following the end of the third phase of the nationwide lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, only a few taxis were being allowed to travel in the city for emergencies only. 

Tags:
Yellow taxiCoronavirusCOVID-19KolkataWest Bengal
Next
Story

West Bengal govt will run 105 additional special trains to bring migrants back home: Mamata Banerjee
  • 81,970Confirmed
  • 2,649Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4469890Confirmed
  • 300144Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M19S

Corona Top 20: Watch top 20 news stories of the day