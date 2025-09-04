World Boxing Championships 2025: Live Streaming, Schedule, When And Where To Watch In India?

The highly anticipated World Boxing Championships 2025 kicked off on September 4 at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, marking the start of a historic 11-day event. This is the first edition of the global competition organized by World Boxing, featuring both men’s and women’s bouts across ten weight divisions. More than 540 elite boxers from 66 countries are competing for glory, making it one of the biggest events in the sport’s calendar.

When and Where is the Event Happening?

The tournament runs from September 4 to 14, 2025, with action-packed sessions every day in Liverpool. Fans around the world can witness the excitement as some of the best fighters battle it out for world titles.

How to Watch Live?

For global audiences, every match of the World Boxing Championships 2025 is being live-streamed for free on the official World Boxing website, in collaboration with Eurovision Sport. The stream is accessible in select territories, ensuring fans can follow the tournament without missing a single punch.

Match Timings

The World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool are underway, with action scheduled daily in two sessions, the afternoon session starting at 11:00 AM BST (3:30 PM IST) and the evening session beginning at 6:00 PM BST (10:30 PM IST). For Indian fans, this timing makes it convenient to follow their favorite boxers live, as bouts featuring Indian athletes are spread across both sessions.

To watch, fans can:

Visit the World Boxing official website

Navigate to the “WATCH WBC Liverpool Live” section

Stream directly via Eurovision Sport

Additional Coverage

Apart from live streaming, the official website and World Boxing’s social media handles are providing match schedules, draws, results, and highlights. Fans can stay connected through @officialworldboxing on Instagram and X for the latest updates.

More than 540 athletes are ready to battle it out at the inaugural World Boxing Championships.



_ To read the full event preview, click: https://t.co/sEnxdqnNb2#TimeForWorldBoxing #WBCLiverpool2025 pic.twitter.com/XBR0zQLf9D — World Boxing (@RealWorldBoxing) September 3, 2025

Why This Championship Matters

The Liverpool edition is more than just a competition; it symbolizes a new era for international boxing under the World Boxing Federation. With global participation and a balanced mix of established champions and rising stars, the tournament is expected to showcase high-octane bouts and historic moments.