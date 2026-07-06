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'1.4 billion Indians': Netanyahu cites India's support to counter JD Vance's 'US Israel's only ally' remark

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cited India as one of Israel’s strongest supporters while rejecting US Vice President JD Vance’s remarks suggesting Israel should avoid criticising its 'only powerful ally', the United States.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 07:37 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 07:37 AM IST
'1.4 billion Indians': Netanyahu cites India's support to counter JD Vance's 'US Israel's only ally' remark
Image Credit: ANI

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