Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2842421https://zeenews.india.com/world/10-killed-after-small-aircraft-crashed-in-colombia-2842421.html
NewsWorld
COLOMBIA AIRCRAFT CRASH

10 Killed After Small Aircraft Crashed In Colombia

Two crew members and eight passengers were on board at the time.

|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2025, 04:54 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

10 Killed After Small Aircraft Crashed In Colombia Representational Image. (IANS)

Bogota: At least 10 people have died after a small aircraft crashed in northwestern Colombia, authorities confirmed. The plane, operated by Pacifica Travel, was reported missing since Wednesday after it took off from Jurado for Medellin. It reportedly crashed in a rural area of Urrao, a municipality in the northwest Colombian department of Antioquia. Two crew members and eight passengers were on board at the time, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Unfortunately, there are no survivors. We have 37 personnel working at the site, and we are expediting the second stage, which involves recovering the bodies and coordinating with judicial police," said Carlos Rios Puerta, director of Antioquia's risk management department. Adverse weather conditions, he said, are complicating the recovery process, as it must be conducted on the ground without the support of helicopters.

"We are making efforts to ensure this process is as swift and efficient as possible," he added. Pacifica Travel released a statement expressing its commitment to supporting the victims' families. "We will be with them at all times, providing assistance and meeting every need arising from this tragic event."

The transport ministry and the civil aviation authority also extended condolences to the victims' families, who have gathered at Medellin airport. The civil aviation authority has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

Earlier, a Mi-17 transport helicopter of the Colombian Aerospace Force crashed during a training flight, reported official Twitter page of the Ministry of Defense of Colombia. During a training exercise to transport personnel, a Mi-17-1V helicopter began to lose control and crashed in a village near Anori, Antioquia. Five soldiers and two civilians were injured and hospitalised. The Colombian army aviation uses a total of 22 Mi-17 helicopters in the 1V, MD and V-5 versions, which are used by mobile units and air assault units.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK