10 new Covid cases reported at Beijing Winter Olympics, details here

New Delhi: At least 10 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the people who arrived in Beijing for the Winter Olympics in the last 24 hours. This is in addition to the four athletes who are already under quarantine, ANI reported quoting organisers.

Covid tests at Beijing Winter Olympics

A total of around 72,000 COVID-19 tests have been carried out at the Olympics; four athletes have tested positive and are currently in isolation, the organizing committee said on Sunday. Ten new coronavirus cases have been confirmed among people arriving for the Games.

Total Covid cases at the Games

On Friday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that it had registered 21 COVID-19 cases among the participants of the Beijing Games who had arrived over a 24-hour period, taking the total number of cases in the so-called Olympic bubble to 308

According to the IOC, 1,344 Olympic-related arrivals entered China on Thursday, including 737 athletes and team officials and 607 other stakeholders. The IOC said that over 71,000 PCR tests had been taken, reported the news agency.

The Winter Olympic Games that has been boycotted by many major countries owing to diplomatic tensions with China, will last until February 20 and the Paralympic Games will be held from March 4-13.