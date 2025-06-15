Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2916228https://zeenews.india.com/world/100-killed-by-gunmen-in-nigeria-several-missing-says-amnesty-international-2916228.html
NewsWorld
AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL NIGERIA

100 Killed By Gunmen In Nigeria, Several Missing, Says Amnesty International

 At least 100 people have lost their lives in a brutal attack by gunmen on the village of Yelewata in Nigeria's central Benue state, according to Amnesty International Nigeria.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2025, 06:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

100 Killed By Gunmen In Nigeria, Several Missing, Says Amnesty International Representational Photo: ANI

New Delhi: At least 100 people have lost their lives in a brutal attack by gunmen on the village of Yelewata in Nigeria's central Benue state, according to Amnesty International Nigeria.

The attack, which occurred on Friday night and spilled into Saturday morning, has left many more missing, dozens injured, and families traumatized.

"The horrifying killing of over 100 people by gunmen that invaded Yelewata; from late Friday into the early hours of Saturday 14 June 2025, shows the security measures government claims to be implementing in the state are not working," the post said.

"Many people are still missing...dozens injured and left without adequate medical care. Many families were locked up and burnt inside their bedrooms," the post added.

The violence in Benue State is part of a larger conflict between herders and farmers over land use, exacerbated by ethnic and religious tensions. The region, situated in Nigeria's Middle Belt, has witnessed numerous clashes between predominantly Muslim herders and largely Christian farmers.

The attack on Yelewata village is one of many incidents in the region, with key statistics highlighting the severity of the crisis: over 500 lives lost since 2019, around 2.2 million people displaced, and recent attacks claiming at least 42 lives in the Gwer West district. Amnesty International reports that between May 2023 and May 2025, at least 10,217 people were killed in attacks by gunmen across several states, with Benue accounting for the highest death toll of 6,896.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK