100 Killed By Gunmen In Nigeria, Several Missing, Says Amnesty International

New Delhi: At least 100 people have lost their lives in a brutal attack by gunmen on the village of Yelewata in Nigeria's central Benue state, according to Amnesty International Nigeria.

The attack, which occurred on Friday night and spilled into Saturday morning, has left many more missing, dozens injured, and families traumatized.

"The horrifying killing of over 100 people by gunmen that invaded Yelewata; from late Friday into the early hours of Saturday 14 June 2025, shows the security measures government claims to be implementing in the state are not working," the post said.

"Many people are still missing...dozens injured and left without adequate medical care. Many families were locked up and burnt inside their bedrooms," the post added.

The Nigerian authorities must immediately end the almost daily bloodshed in Benue state and bring the actual perpetrators to justice.



The violence in Benue State is part of a larger conflict between herders and farmers over land use, exacerbated by ethnic and religious tensions. The region, situated in Nigeria's Middle Belt, has witnessed numerous clashes between predominantly Muslim herders and largely Christian farmers.

The attack on Yelewata village is one of many incidents in the region, with key statistics highlighting the severity of the crisis: over 500 lives lost since 2019, around 2.2 million people displaced, and recent attacks claiming at least 42 lives in the Gwer West district. Amnesty International reports that between May 2023 and May 2025, at least 10,217 people were killed in attacks by gunmen across several states, with Benue accounting for the highest death toll of 6,896.