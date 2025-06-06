‘100 More Operation Sindoors If Needed’: India’s All-Party Delegation Delivers Blunt Message To US Lawmakers On Pak-backed Terrorism

Washington D.C./New Delhi: In a rare show of cross-party unity abroad, an Indian all-party parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has set the diplomatic stage on fire during its US visit – defending India’s military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent civilians and directly accusing Pakistan of being a repeat offender in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

Under the banner of Operation Sindoor, the trip is fast turning into one of the most forceful Indian diplomatic offensives in recent years.

Tharoor, who called the meeting with US Vice President JD Vance “excellent”, said that the American vice president not only supported India’s position on the Pahalgam terror attack but also acknowledged India’s “right to respond”.

“We had a wonderful meeting with Vice President Vance. He was warm and welcoming, had warm memories of his visit to India, totally supportive of our stand on Pahalgam and the aftermath and accepting our right to respond as we did… Very positive vibes throughout the meeting,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter) after the interaction.

The discussions, which took place behind closed doors in Washington D.C., also covered strategic cooperation in areas like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and counter-terrorism. As the Indian Embassy highlighted, “The conversation focused on strengthening the India-US partnership including cooperation in counter-terrorism domain.”

But it was not only Tharoor making waves in Washington. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, never known to mince words, upped the ante by publicly calling Pakistan a “habitual offender” and declaring that Operation Sindoor would be the wake-up call Islamabad desperately needed.

“There is no delusion that Operation Sindoor will teach Pakistan a lesson for good because Pakistan is a habitual offender,” he declared bluntly, reminding audiences that Pakistan’s leadership has repeatedly admitted to waging a proxy war against India.

Surya went further, drawing in the United States directly into the equation, claiming India’s fight is not just national but global.

“India’s fight against terror is not just India’s fight alone. We are fighting the battle for the entire world… In the very recent past, 5 Pak nationals in the US have orchestrated attacks on US soil,” he said.

Backing the sentiment, BJP MP Shashank Mani delivered a striking line aimed at Pakistan-backed terror groups.

“Terrorists are really ‘Buzdil’ (coward)… if we can get them to the place where they know there is a price to pay, over a period of time, it (terrorism) will come down,” he said.

Earlier, addressing the Indian diaspora in D.C., Surya emphatically separated India’s character from that of its hostile neighbour.

“No sane person, no reasonable thinking policymaker anywhere in the world will ever draw an equivalence between India and Pakistan… India does not seek war. But if you attack us, we are ready to do 100 Operation Sindoors,” he said.

The delegation, comprising MPs from the Congress, the BJP, the Shiv Sena, the LJP, the JMM and the TDP, landed in the United States after concluding a similar mission in Brazil. Their focus was to convey the details and rationale behind Operation Sindoor, launched by India on the intervening night of May 6-7 to serve justice to the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

India’s armed response targeted terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly killing over 100 terrorists. The operation culminated in a ceasefire agreement on May 10 after Indian forces neutralised Pakistan’s attempts at escalation by striking its airbases.

(With ANI inputs)