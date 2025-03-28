1,000-Bed Hospital Declared ‘Mass Casualty Area’ After Myanmar Earthquake
A 1,000-bed hospital in the capital, Naypyidaw, has been designated as a ‘mass casualty area'.
Myanmar Earthquake: A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. A 1,000-bed hospital in the capital, Naypyidaw, has been designated as a ‘mass casualty area,’ news agency AFP reported. The full extent of casualties at the hospital remains unconfirmed, but at least 20 deaths have been reported across the country, including 10 fatalities at a mosque in Mandalay that collapsed during prayers.
The hospital, one of the largest in the city, witnessed chaotic scenes as medical teams struggled to manage the influx of injured patients. Visuals from the site showed wounded individuals being treated on the streets, with intravenous drips hanging from gurneys. “I haven’t seen something like this before. We are trying to handle it, but I’m so exhausted,” a doctor at the hospital told AFP.
