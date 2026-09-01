Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /1,000 dead in Nepal, only 16 in Tibet? What is China not telling the world

1,000 dead in Nepal, only 16 in Tibet? What is China not telling the world

China has released limited details from Tibet after the August 26 flood. Tibetan groups say the destruction may be much greater than reported.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 07:20 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
1,000 dead in Nepal, only 16 in Tibet? What is China not telling the world
Image Credit: Gyirong Port border checkpoint. (Photo: Screen grab/Viral CCTV footage)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
1,000 dead in Nepal, only 16 in Tibet? What is China not telling the world
2
3
4
5