/$100,000 fee to work in US after graduation? Trump’s new student visa plan explained

Washington, DC: The Donald Trump administration is considering a proposal that could require international students to pay a $100,000 fee if they want to work in the United States after completing their studies, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.
The proposal, which has not so far been officially announced, could affect hundreds of thousands of foreign graduates who rely on the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme to begin their careers in the United States.
The plan has drawn strong criticism online, with many calling it a "stupid idea" and warning that it could make the United States less attractive for talented students from around the world.
According to the report, the proposed charge is being considered for the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, which allows eligible international students to work in the United States after graduating from an American university.
Depending on their field of study, graduates can work for up to three years under the programme before moving to another visa category, such as the H-1B visa.
The Trump administration has not made any official announcement on the proposal.
Official data cited by the report shows that around 419,000 international graduates were working in the United States through the OPT programme in 2024.
The programme has become an important hiring route for American companies, especially in the technology and financial sectors. Many employers recruit international graduates through OPT before sponsoring them for H-1B work visas.
Universities could also feel the impact if the proposal moves forward, as international students contribute a large share of tuition revenue at many American institutions.
The reported proposal follows a recent legal setback for the Trump administration over a separate immigration policy involving H-1B visas.
The administration had earlier tried to impose a $100,000 fee on certain H-1B applicants. A federal appeals court in Boston blocked that measure last week, according to reports.
The earlier proposal prompted objections from technology companies, which argued that higher regulatory costs would make it difficult to hire skilled foreign workers. Following that response, the administration narrowed the proposal so that the fee would apply only to certain foreign professionals entering the United States directly on H-1B visas.
The reported OPT proposal would affect a different group. Instead of new H-1B applicants, it would apply to international students who are studying or have graduated from American universities and want to begin working through the OPT programme.
If implemented, the plan could affect employers, universities and international graduates. Technology companies that depend on foreign talent may face hiring challenges, while universities could find it difficult to attract overseas students if post-study work becomes much more expensive.
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