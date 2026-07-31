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  • /$100,000 fee to work in US after graduation? Trump’s new student visa plan explained

$100,000 fee to work in US after graduation? Trump’s new student visa plan explained

The move comes as the administration reviews multiple immigration policies. Technology firms and universities could feel the effects of the proposed change.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 05:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 05:16 AM IST
$100,000 fee to work in US after graduation? Trump’s new student visa plan explained
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump. (File photo: Reuters via ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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