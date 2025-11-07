$1,000,000,000,000 Deal! Elon Musk Celebrates Record-Breaking Payday with Optimus Robot Dance | VIRAL VIDEO

Elon Musk celebrated a massive victory and potential record payday on Thursday after Tesla shareholders overwhelmingly approved his extraordinary compensation package at the company's annual general meeting. The vote gives Musk a chance to become the world's first trillionaire if he can hit a series of ambitious growth targets.

The approval, which secured support from over 75% of investors, came despite significant opposition from major institutional shareholders who argued the deal represented excessive executive pay.

Musk Celebrates With Optimis Robot

Moments after the results were announced, Elon Musk took to the stage, grinning, and marked the milestone in signature Tesla fashion: dancing alongside its humanoid robot, Optimus.

Gratitude and Vision: "I'd like to just give a hearty thanks to everyone that supported the shareholder votes. I super-appreciate it," he told the crowd. Musk called the approval "the beginning of a new chapter" for the company.

"Bangers, Not Snoozefests": Musk contrasted the meeting with others, saying, "Other shareholder meetings are snoozefests, but ours are bangers. Look at this. This is sick."

Stock Reaction: Tesla shares rose about 1% in after-hours trading following the announcement of its fourth-quarter results.

The Path To Trillionaire Status

The approved package links Musk's compensation directly to achieving several audacious operational and financial benchmarks over the next decade. If these goals are met, Musk, already the world's richest person, could receive an additional 12% stake in Tesla.

— Zack (@BLKMDL3) November 6, 2025

The total deal valuation could be an estimated $1 trillion, contingent upon successfully ramping up the market value of the company from approximately $1.5 trillion today to $8.5 trillion.

Key Milestones Included In The Pay Package Require Tesla To:

Sell 20 million vehicles per year.

Put 1 million robotaxis on the road.

Sell 1 million humanoid robots.

Board Defends Package Amid Opposition The Tesla board strongly defended the record-setting pay package, arguing that Musk's leadership was essential to the company's innovation and expansion.

They warned shareholders that rejecting the deal risked Musk walking away from the company. The vote proceeded despite opposition from several large groups, including Norway's sovereign wealth fund, which cited concerns over the size and structure of the executive compensation.

