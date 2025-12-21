11 Killed, Including 3 Children, In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg
At least 11 people, among them three children, lost their lives and nine others were hurt in a mass shooting in South Africa near Johannesburg. The shooting occurred in the Bekkersdal township, after which the attackers escaped, leading police to begin an investigation.
Trending Photos
At least 11 people, among them three children, lost their lives and nine others were hurt in a mass shooting in South Africa near Johannesburg. The shooting occurred in the Bekkersdal township, after which the attackers escaped, leading police to begin an investigation.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement