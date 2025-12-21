Advertisement
NewsWorld11 Killed, Including 3 Children, In Mass Shooting In South Africas Johannesburg
SOUTH AFRICA SHOOTING

11 Killed, Including 3 Children, In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg

At least 11 people, among them three children, lost their lives and nine others were hurt in a mass shooting in South Africa near Johannesburg. The shooting occurred in the Bekkersdal township, after which the attackers escaped, leading police to begin an investigation.

Last Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
11 Killed, Including 3 Children, In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg

At least 11 people, among them three children, lost their lives and nine others were hurt in a mass shooting in South Africa near Johannesburg. The shooting occurred in the Bekkersdal township, after which the attackers escaped, leading police to begin an investigation.

