11 Killed, Including 3 Children, In Mass Shooting In South Africa's Johannesburg

At least 11 people, among them three children, lost their lives and nine others were hurt in a mass shooting in South Africa near Johannesburg. The shooting occurred in the Bekkersdal township, after which the attackers escaped, leading police to begin an investigation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 11:03 AM IST | Source: Bureau