Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /111 people killed, several trapped under rubble after 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Colombia

111 people killed, several trapped under rubble after 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Colombia

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia, killing at least 111 people, injuring 87 and causing widespread damage to homes, buildings, schools and health centres.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 06:42 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 06:42 AM IST
111 people killed, several trapped under rubble after 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Colombia
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Dialogue of the day from 18×2 Beyond Youthful Days, 'Taking a breather...'
2
3
4
5