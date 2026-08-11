/111 people killed, several trapped under rubble after 7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Colombia

At least 111 people have been killed, and 87 others were injured after a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Colombia on Monday (local time), President Abelardo de la Espriella said, according to CNN.
The president said that 1,577 residential buildings were damaged and 37 others were completely destroyed. The New York Times reported that the president also noted the collapse of more than 60 buildings, as well as damage to 18 health centres and 52 schools.
According to CNN, Risaralda Governor Juan Diego Patiño told the radio station BluRadio that the department of Risaralda, located in western-central Colombia, has been the hardest-hit area.
In a statement, President de la Espriella announced that he had called an emergency committee to deal with the damage and vowed that the government “will do whatever is necessary” to safeguard those affected. He further said he would personally take the lead in guiding the country through the quake’s aftermath.
Earlier that day, the US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the earthquake at approximately 7:34 am local time. According to CNN, its epicentre was near San José del Palmar in Colombia’s Chocó region, roughly 280 kilometres west of Bogotá, at a depth of 107 kilometres.
The New York Times reported that Pereira, a city of about 500,000 residents, is located less than 64 kilometres from the epicentre.
Tremors were felt in multiple cities across Colombia, including the capital Bogotá, where alarms were activated and people in several buildings evacuated onto the streets as a precautionary measure.
According to CNN, Nubia Carolina Córdoba Curi, the governor of Colombia’s northwestern Chocó department, confirmed that the regional capital, Quibdó, has suffered injuries and extensive building damage, while also voicing concern over the possibility of aftershocks.
At the same time, Bogotá Mayor Carlos F. Galán announced on X that six donation collection points are being established to gather essential items, such as drinking water, blankets, non-perishable food, hygiene products, and first-aid materials—for the communities affected by the disaster.
"In Bogota, we have set up 6 collection points to receive donations for the cities most affected by the earthquake. Needed: drinking water, blankets, quilts, mats, non-perishable food, personal hygiene items, and first aid supplies. Please, if you can donate, do so," he wrote on X.
He further added, "So far, no serious impacts have been reported in Bogota. On the other hand, everything has already been coordinated with the National Government so that 100 rescuers from Bogota can travel to the most affected cities and support search and rescue operations. We are ready to continue helping so that the response is as swift as possible. We are all in this together."
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