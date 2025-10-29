12 Boys, Panama Jungle, Rs 45 Lakh…Then US Deported Him: What Happened To Rajat?

Chandigarh: Sangohi village in Karnal witnessed an emotional moment on Tuesday. A young man from the village, Rajat returned home after a long struggle in a foreign land. Many relatives and neighbours gathered to welcome him. They listened to each detail of his difficult journey.

He had left home on May 26 last year, believing that life in the United States would give his family financial security. His father runs a small sweet shop, and the daily income supports only the basic needs of the household. The family wished to see progress for their son, and they decided to take a risk.

The family arranged Rs 45 lakh for his travel by selling house and land. They even gave up some belongings from their shop. His travel agent had promised that he would reach America and settle down easily. Those promises gave the family hope, and they encouraged him to move forward.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rajat travelled with a group of 12-13 boys. The group illegally crossed the dangerous forest routes of Panama. The weather created more difficulties, and every step carried fear. They walked without rest because they wanted to reach the United States as soon as possible. They believed that every hardship would end once they reached the American border.

After crossing the border, they were caught by security authorities. Rajat stayed 13 days in a detention centre. Later, he was shifted to another location. He waited there each day for updates regarding his case.

On October 20, the officials informed him that he would be sent back to India. He accepted that decision with a heavy heart.

According to Rajat, the officials were polite with. He did not have to suffer any physical or verbal abuse. But he faced uncertainty and stress during his stay. The situation tested his confidence every single day.

His brother Vishal narrated how the family had struggled to arrange money. They spent large amounts on bonds and legal appeals as well. The family believed that Rajat would secure a future in America. Their hope collapsed with the deportation order.

Vishal urged other families not to choose unsafe routes for foreign travel. He requested people to trust legal processes only.

Rajat has now returned to a routine that feels familiar. He wakes up early in the morning and reaches the shop on time. He prepares sweets and snacks with his father. The aroma from the kitchen surrounds the small shop, and customers continue to walk in.

He has accepted his new role with calm and determination. He wants to rebuild his life step by step.