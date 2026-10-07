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12 F-15s, 45 Reapers and an F-35: The $3.3 billion fleet loss US suffered during war with Iran

The losses include F-15E fighters, an F-35A, KC-135 refuelling aircraft, helicopters and dozens of MQ-9 Reaper drones. The US Central Command has put the war’s overall cost at $43.6 billion through September 3.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 02:48 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
12 F-15s, 45 Reapers and an F-35: The $3.3 billion fleet loss US suffered during war with Iran
Image Credit: (Photo: X)

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12 F-15s, 45 Reapers and an F-35: The $3.3 billion fleet loss US suffered during war with Iran
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