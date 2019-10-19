close

Russia

12 people killed in dam collapse in Russia's Krasnoyarsk

The incident resulted in two temporary employee dormitories being flooded. 

Moscow: At least 12 people were killed after a dam collapsed in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, the country's Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday.

"Deaths of 12 people have been confirmed," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry said that at 02:00 a. m. on Saturday (23:00 GMT on Friday), a dam on a water reservoir belonging to a gold-mining company collapsed near the settlement of Shchetinkino in the Kuraginsky district.

RussiaKrasnoyarskdam collapseEmergency MinistryKuraginsky
