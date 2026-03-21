$120 barrel that could kill the dollar: How Iran may have weaponized a waterway into biggest monetary threat since 1971

Fourteen days into the war that began with American and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, a senior Iranian official told CNN something that barely registered amid the missile counts and oil price tickers. Tehran, he said, was negotiating with eight non-Middle Eastern countries to allow oil tankers safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, but only if the cargo was traded in Chinese yuan.

Most analysts dismissed it within hours. The yuan is not freely traded, they said. No nation runs a surplus against China. The mechanics do not work.

They may have been wrong. Not about the mechanics of the yuan, but about what Iran was actually demanding. That misunderstanding could prove to be one of the costliest analytical blind spots of this crisis.

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The Chokepoint That Feeds the World

The Strait of Hormuz is 39 kilometres wide at its narrowest. Before February 28, roughly 20 million barrels of oil, representing one-fifth of global supply, passed through it daily. Since the war began, at least 16 vessels have been struck by drones or weapons, according to the UK's maritime agency. War-risk insurance has become effectively prohibitive for commercial operators. Tanker traffic has slowed to a trickle.

But not for everyone. Bloomberg data, sourced from intelligence firm Kpler Ltd., indicates that of the 27.2 million barrels that left the Persian Gulf since March 1, nearly three-quarters were Iranian crude. Tehran appears to be shipping approximately 1.2 million barrels per day through the strait, down only marginally from its pre-war level of 1.5 million. By contrast, other Gulf exporters including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE and Qatar have reportedly collapsed from a combined 14 million barrels per day to just 400,000. That represents a 97% drop.

Iran, it would seem, has not closed Hormuz. It has monopolized it.

The Yuan Puzzle and Its Golden Answer

Here is where the dismissed proposal demands a second look. China's yuan is not a freely convertible currency. To acquire yuan, a country would typically need to run a trade surplus with China, and almost no country does. So how would nations pay for Iranian oil in yuan?

One theory, now circulating among commodity analysts and trading desks, points to gold. China's capital account is open on a limited basis through gold transactions. The hypothetical flow would work as follows: a country sells its US dollars, buys gold on the open market, sells that gold to China for yuan, takes the yuan to Iran to purchase oil, and sails the cargo home under Iranian safe-passage guarantees.

If accurate, this reading suggests that Iran demanding yuan for oil could be functionally equivalent to demanding gold for oil. Not petroyuan, but what some observers are calling petrogold.

The potential implications are significant. If this flow were to scale, China could find itself in a position to influence the gold-to-oil ratio, the gold-to-yuan ratio, and by extension, the gold-to-dollar ratio. Beijing would face reduced currency crisis risk as long as energy exporters, with Russia already reportedly selling oil for yuan, continue feeding into this loop.

The Evidence Trail: Signs It May Already Be Underway

Perhaps the most striking element is that the trade pattern appears to predate the war. Swiss gold exports to Saudi Arabia have been climbing at a steep trajectory for months, volatile month to month but unmistakably rising. Chinese monthly exports to Saudi Arabia mirror the same upward slope. Switzerland, which per IMF data hosts an offshore yuan-clearing bank, has been exporting substantial quantities of gold to GCC nations since 2022, the year the US sanctioned Russian foreign exchange reserves.

Meanwhile, for three of the last four months, America's single largest export category has reportedly been non-monetary gold, said to be the first time this has occurred in at least two decades. The Wall Street Journal reported in March that the US trade deficit shrank 25% in January 2026, to $54.5 billion, driven primarily by surging gold exports to overseas buyers. Some analysts interpret this as the United States de facto settling a portion of its own trade deficit in gold.

The gold-for-oil architecture that Iran proposed last week, according to this reading, may already be partly operational. Iran, it appears, simply wants its share.

Asia's Difficult Calculus

The strategic consequences may extend far beyond the Gulf. Japan's economy minister Akazawa has publicly called Russian oil "extremely important" for energy security, according to S&P Global. South Korea's industry ministry confirmed on March 19 that it is considering importing Russian oil and naphtha, Reuters reported. Chinese oil majors resumed seeking Russian crude on March 17 after a four-month pause, according to Reuters. India, which reportedly freed three seized Iranian tankers to secure passage for two of its own vessels, appears to be negotiating bilateral energy arrangements.

These are not outlier states. Japan and South Korea are cornerstone US allies. Yet faced with a choice between severe economic disruption and paying in yuan or rubles, potentially via gold, for Russian and Iranian energy, they appear to be exploring alternatives.

Each barrel purchased through this channel could represent a nation selling dollars, buying gold, converting to yuan, and acquiring energy. Multiplied across Asia's daily consumption, this could amount to a structural, recurring outflow from dollar assets into gold and yuan, a flow pattern that appears not to have existed at this scale three weeks ago.

The Numbers That Frame the Stakes

Consider the arithmetic. Global oil markets, at roughly 95 million barrels per day of potentially disrupted supply at around $120 per barrel, are approximately nine times the size of the global gold market in annual physical production terms. If even a fraction of that oil trade were to migrate to a gold-intermediated yuan settlement system, the demand shock on physical gold, and the corresponding pressure on dollar reserve holdings, could be unlike anything seen since the collapse of Bretton Woods.

Gold, which hit an all-time high of $5,589 per ounce in early March before correcting sharply amid profit-taking and dollar strength, sits at the centre of this potential realignment. J.P. Morgan's year-end 2026 target is $6,300. Deutsche Bank sees $6,000. Both forecasts were reportedly issued before the Iran escalation intensified.

Central banks purchased 230 tonnes of gold in Q4 2025 alone, according to the World Gold Council. Gold-backed ETFs recorded $18.7 billion in inflows in January 2026, a single-month record. China's Cross-Border Interbank Payment System processed the equivalent of $245 trillion in yuan-denominated transactions in 2025, up 43% year-on-year, according to published reports. Russia and China now reportedly settle 99.1% of bilateral trade in rubles and yuan.

The dollar's share of global foreign exchange reserves has declined from 71% in 2000 to approximately 59% by late 2024, according to IMF data. The erosion has been slow and steady. But structural shifts in energy settlement, the very foundation upon which petrodollar demand was built in 1974, could in theory compress decades of gradual decline into months.

The war many assumed would defend the petrodollar may, if these patterns hold, end up accelerating the very transition it was meant to prevent. Not into yuan, but into gold.