A sightseeing flight carrying tourists to view Peru's world-famous Nazca Lines crashed on Saturday, killing all 13 people on board, police said. The small aircraft went down shortly after taking off from Pisco in the Ica region, where scenic flights operate over the ancient geoglyphs etched into the desert landscape. According to police, 11 passengers and two crew members died in the crash.
"We have information that 11 passengers and two crew members have died," Police Major Jorge Andrade told reporters at the crash site.
A tourist plane crashed near Nazca, Peru today, killing all 13 people on board.— T_CAS videos (@tecas2000) August 1, 2026
The aircraft was operated by Aerodiana, a Peruvian company that runs sightseeing flights over the Nazca Lines, as well as charter and cargo services. The aircraft was described in some reports as a… pic.twitter.com/vixSZ0JsoA
Local media, cited by Al Jazeera, reported that the wreckage caught fire almost immediately after impact, leaving rescuers unable to reach the aircraft in time. The cause of the crash has not yet been established.
The aircraft belonged to Aerodiana, a Peruvian operator that offers sightseeing flights over the Nazca Lines, according to local reports cited by Al Jazeera.
The Nazca Lines, located in southern Peru, are among the country's best-known tourist attractions. Created between 500 BC and 500 AD, the enormous geoglyphs stretch across the desert and can only be fully appreciated from the air. The figures include animals such as monkeys, hummingbirds and cats, along with geometric patterns and stylised plants.
Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Nazca Lines are described by the organisation as "among archaeology's greatest enigmas because of their quantity, nature, size and continuity".
"The geoglyphs depict living creatures, stylised plants and imaginary beings, as well as geometric figures several kilometres long," UNESCO says, adding that they "are believed to have had ritual astronomical functions."
Peru remains one of South America's leading tourist destinations, drawing visitors to landmarks including Machu Picchu, Cusco and the Nazca Lines. According to figures from Peru's Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism, cited by Al Jazeera, the country welcomed more than 4.1 million international visitors in 2025.
(With ANI inputs)
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