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13 killed as tourist plane crashes near Peru's world-famous Nazca Lines

The aircraft belonged to Aerodiana, a Peruvian operator that offers sightseeing flights over the Nazca Lines, according to local reports cited by Al Jazeera.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 06:59 AM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 06:59 AM IST
13 killed as tourist plane crashes near Peru's world-famous Nazca Lines
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

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