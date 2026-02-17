13 million Hindus, just two MPs: The faces representing Bangladesh's shrinking minority

Tarique Rahman is set to take the oath as Bangladesh's new Prime Minister today, marking a pivotal shift following the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) sweeping victory in the recent elections.

The new parliament, reflecting this mandate, includes only two Hindus among its members, underscoring the diverse yet concentrated representation in the 350-seat Jatiya Sangsad.

Rahman's ascension signals a renewed focus on inclusive governance and national unity amid Bangladesh's evolving geopolitical landscape.

Four candidates from minority communities, including two Hindus, secured victories in Bangladesh's recent general elections. All were nominees of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is poised to form the government under Tarique Rahman.

In contrast, the 2024 elections saw 17 Hindu MPs elected, matching the 2018 tally, with most affiliated with Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League.

Goyeshwar Chandra Roy and Nitai Roy Chowdhury emerged as the two Hindu victors on Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) tickets in the recent elections. Roy clinched a Dhaka seat, while Chowdhury triumphed in the western Magura constituency, both defeating Jamaat-e-Islami rivals.

Roy serves on the BNP’s top policy-making standing committee, and Chowdhury holds a prominent vice-presidential role, doubling as a senior advisor and strategist to the party’s leadership.

Other Minority Leaders in Bangladesh Parliament

Along with two Hindu leaders, the third minority MP-elect, Saching Pru, a senior BNP leader and Buddhist from the Marma ethnic community, won from the southeastern hill district of Bandarban.

The fourth leader, Dipen Dewan from the Buddhist-majority Chakma ethnic group, secured a seat in the southeastern Rangamati hill district. His religious identity remains unclear, with some describing him as Hindu. Hindus comprise about 8% of Bangladesh's 170 million people, a Muslim-majority nation.

Dewan bested an independent Chakma rival, while Pru defeated a candidate from the student-led National Citizen Party, formed last year by the Students Against Discrimination, who spearheaded the August 2024 protests that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Participation of Minorities in Bangladesh Elections

According to the Bangladesh Election Commission, 79 candidates from religious minority communities, mostly Hindus, including 10 women, contested the February 12 elections. Out of these, 67 ran on tickets from 22 political parties, while 12 were independents, according to a report by the News Arena India.

The report further stated that the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) fielded the most with 17, followed by the left-leaning Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal (BSD) with eight, the little-known Bangladesh Minority Janata Party (BMJP) with eight, and Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BASOD) with seven. The BNP nominated six, and Jatiya Party four.

For the first time, Jamaat-e-Islami fielded a minority Hindu candidate: veteran businessman Krishna Nandi from the southwestern Khulna-1 constituency. Though he finished runner-up, he lost to a BNP rival, sparking widespread discussion.

The Silenced Minority of Bangladesh

With the new government taking charge, the interim government’s advisor Muhammad Yunus delivered his exit address, speaking of human rights advancements, youth-driven electoral reforms, and economic revival via global partnerships with the EU and China, alongside IMF support and justice through special tribunals. He completely missed any stance on minority persecution in the country.

Bangladesh's long-suffering minorities, Hindus, Buddhists, and ethnic hill communities, heard only silence on their escalating plight.

Violence against these groups has surged since Sheikh Hasina's ouster in August 2024, with hundreds of attacks in 2025 alone, including temple burnings, home lootings, and lynchings.

Yunus's final speech ignored this stark contrast, offering no condemnation of the post-revolution pogroms or reassurance amid only four minority MPs elected on BNP tickets, leaving the major chunk of the Hindu population and others feeling abandoned in a nation sliding toward unchecked communal strife.

















