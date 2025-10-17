In the far Canadian Arctic, Alert holds the title of the northernmost permanently inhabited place on Earth, sitting just 817 kilometers from the North Pole. Located on the northeastern tip of Ellesmere Island in Nunavut, it hosts a military and research base that faces some of the toughest conditions imaginable.

One of the most striking events here is the polar night, a period when the sun doesn’t rise for 136 days straight. This year, the last bit of sunlight was seen on October 13, and it won’t return until February 27, as reported by the BBC.

During this long stretch of darkness, people living at the base rely completely on artificial lights. With no natural sunlight, their body clocks often go out of sync. Temperatures also drop sharply, often going below -40°C, and the extreme isolation makes life even more challenging for those stationed there.

Other Places That Live Through Polar Night

Just like Alert, several regions across the Arctic and even Antarctica spend weeks or months in complete darkness as the sun dips below the horizon for extended periods.



Svalbard & Jan Mayen, Norway

This remote Norwegian archipelago faces one of the longest stretches of darkness after Alert. The sun sets on October 26 and won’t return until February 15, marking around 111 days without daylight.



Tromsø, Norway

Known as the “Gateway to the Arctic,” Tromsø, despite being a thriving city, goes through 49 days of polar night. The sun disappears on November 27 and only peeks back above the horizon by mid-January.



Utqiaġvik (Barrow), Alaska

In Alaska's northernmost town, residents experience 65 days without sunrise. The long night begins in mid-November and continues until late January, forcing the town into a prolonged twilight.



Murmansk, Russia

Russia’s Arctic city of Murmansk also joins the list, enduring about 40 days of darkness each winter. Life continues under streetlights and snow, with the sun staying hidden below the horizon through the peak of the season.



Ilulissat, Greenland

In Greenland’s Ilulissat, polar night stretches from late October, wrapping the region in deep blue twilight for weeks. The harsh weather and limited daylight add to the challenges of life in this icy settlement.



South Pole Station, Antarctica

At the bottom of the world, the South Pole Station faces the most extreme version of polar night. From March to September, the sun vanishes completely, leaving scientists working in near-constant darkness for almost six months.



These long stretches of darkness occur because of the Earth’s tilted axis. In the winter months, the poles lean away from the sun, keeping it below the horizon and blocking direct sunlight. The closer you move toward the poles, the longer this phase of darkness lasts. On the flip side, when summer arrives, these same regions experience the opposite phenomenon known as the midnight sun where daylight lingers around the clock.