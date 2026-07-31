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139 Indian nationals released from Russian Army: MEA

The MEA said 139 Indian nationals have been released from the Russian Army so far, while efforts continue to secure the release of the remaining Indians and citizens are urged to avoid risky overseas job offers.

Published: Jul 31, 2026, 06:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 06:29 PM IST
139 Indian nationals released from Russian Army: MEA
Image Credit: IANS

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