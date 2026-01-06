Advertisement
NewsWorld152 Fighter Jets, Total Blackout: Trump Reveals How The US Crippled Venezuela In One Night
US VENEZUELA

'152 Fighter Jets, Total Blackout': Trump Reveals How The US Crippled Venezuela In One Night

US-Venezuela News: Speaking about the Operation of the US in Venezuela, Trump emphasised that the plan was complex and there were a lot of personnel on the ground. Adding details about the military action, Trump praised the tactical precision of the US forces. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 10:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'152 Fighter Jets, Total Blackout': Trump Reveals How The US Crippled Venezuela In One NightUS President Donald Trump (Photo Credit: Screenshot from @ANI/X)

US-Venezuela News: Days after a United States military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (IST) defended the action, calling it an "amazing military feat". Speaking about the operation, Trump praised the tactical precision of the US forces. He also elaborated on how the US forces carried out the operation. 

Speaking about the Operation of the US in Venezuela, Trump emphasised that the plan was complex and there were a lot of personnel on the ground. 

US President Trump said, "It was an amazing military feat that took place. Think of it. An amazing military feat. The people are saying, well, thank you. You know, people are saying it goes down with one of the most incredible. It was so complex. 152 airplanes. We had a lot of boots on the ground. But it was amazing. And think of it. Nobody was killed. And on the other side, a lot of people were killed. Unfortunately, I say that to soldiers, mostly Cubans, but many, many killed. And they were, they knew we were coming, and they were protected. Our guys are jumping out of helicopters, but it was so brilliant."

Adding details about the military action, Trump said that the electricity for almost the entire country was turned off during the Operation. 

"Electricity for almost the entire country was, boom, turned off.  That's when they knew there was a problem. There was no electricity. The only people with lights were the people who had candles. It was just off. So we sort of caught them a little by surprise. It was brilliant tactically..." the President added. 

"And now what they do, the radical left, they actually have people. And it's hard to get them. They're all paid people. Most of these people are paid. You know they're paid when they have brand new, beautiful, printed signs by the highest quality printer. And you have a woman, free Maduro. And the sign is before we even did the attack. Free Maduro, why do you want him freed? I don't know," Trump elaborated. 

"The United States proved once again that we have the most powerful, most lethal, most sophisticated, and most fearsome military on planet Earth, and it's not even close. You know, I've been saying it for a long time. Nobody can take us. Nobody could have done that. Nobody has our weapons. Nobody has the quality of our weapons," the US President continued. 

(with ANI inputs) 

