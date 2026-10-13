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16-year-old girl allegedly groped by robot in Germany, police seize machine

The allegations are under investigation, and the suspects' roles will need to be established through the police inquiry.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 05:12 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
16-year-old girl allegedly groped by robot in Germany, police seize machine

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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