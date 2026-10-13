Police in Germany have seized a humanoid robot after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly groped outside a fast-food restaurant in Cologne. The incident reportedly took place late on Sunday night and was filmed and livestreamed on social media. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the girl was standing with her friends on Hohenzollernring, a busy street in central Cologne, when a red-and-gold robot approached her from behind and allegedly touched her inappropriately.
The incident has prompted a police investigation into how the robot was operated during the alleged assault.
The incident reportedly occurred around 11.45 pm on Sunday. The robot, which was approximately 1.2 metres tall, allegedly approached the teenager while she was outside the restaurant with her friends.
According to reports, the machine touched the girl on her buttocks and made thrusting movements towards her. The encounter was reportedly recorded and streamed online.
The teenager subsequently alerted the police, who reached the area and located the individuals allegedly involved in the incident.
Police in Cologne reportedly found the robot inside the boot of a Volkswagen car following the incident. Officers seized the machine and two mobile phones as part of their investigation. According to media reports, the robot's owner, a 16-year-old boy, and his 19-year-old companion are suspected of filming the encounter and providing commentary during the livestream.
Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including how the robot was controlled and whether it was deliberately directed towards the girl.
The allegations are under investigation, and the suspects' roles will need to be established through the police inquiry.
The robot was reportedly painted red and gold, giving it a resemblance to the fictional superhero Iron Man. Images circulated in media reports showed the machine wearing casual clothing and accessories.
The incident has also drawn attention to the potential misuse of remotely controlled robots in public spaces.
While robots are increasingly being used for demonstrations, research and commercial applications, their operation in crowded public areas raises questions about accountability and the conduct of those controlling them.
Police have seized the robot and the mobile phones reportedly linked to the incident. The investigation is expected to establish how the alleged assault took place and who was controlling the machine at the time. Further details about possible charges or legal action had not been independently confirmed in the reports available at the time of writing.
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