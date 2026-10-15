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19-year-old US man arrested for plotting mass shooting at Hindu temple in Illinois; holds white supremacist views

A 19-year-old Illinois man, Alexandros Paporakis, has been arrested over an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple, with investigators reportedly uncovering a white supremacist manifesto, firearms and tactical equipment.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 09:41 AM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 09:41 AM IST
19-year-old US man arrested for plotting mass shooting at Hindu temple in Illinois; holds white supremacist views
Image Credit: X/@nidhisj2001

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19-year-old US man arrested for plotting mass shooting at Hindu temple in Illinois; holds white supremacist views
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