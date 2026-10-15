/19-year-old US man arrested for plotting mass shooting at Hindu temple in Illinois; holds white supremacist views

A 19-year-old man, identified as Alexandros Paporakis of Palatine, has been arrested over an alleged plot to attack a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area of Illinois, US. Investigators reportedly recovered a manifesto expressing white supremacist views and containing references to violence against people of Indian origin.
Paporakis, who is employed as a cashier at Taco Bell, faces felony charges of making a terrorist threat and unlawful possession of weapons.
What was in Alexandros Paporakis’ manifesto
Police in Palatine, Illinois, arrested Paporakis in coordination with the Mount Prospect Police Department following an investigation into threats of a possible mass shooting at a Hindu temple.
On October 11, the Palatine Police Department was alerted by the Mount Prospect Police Department about information it had received concerning a potential mass shooting. The information came from an individual who reported receiving disturbing electronic messages from Alexandros Paporakis.
Investigators said Paporakis had shared a document detailing an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at the Hindu temple. He had also circulated images of a rifle, rifle magazines, body armour and other tactical gear and accessories.
According to the Associated Press (AP), citing prosecutors from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, Paporakis’ co-workers said he openly identified himself as a white supremacist at work. They also alleged that he had expressed eagerness to kill people of Indian origin.
Paporakis was arrested as he was leaving his residence. As part of the subsequent investigation, detectives from the Palatine Police Department executed a search warrant at his home.
During the search, investigators seized a rifle, several loaded rifle magazines, hundreds of additional rounds of rifle ammunition, tactical gear and other items believed to be relevant to the investigation. The recovered items included a tactical vest fitted with body armour and a patch bearing imagery associated with white supremacist extremism.
FBI investigators analysed electronic communications and a document attributed to Paporakis titled “Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto).” The document reportedly contained expressions of white supremacist and extremist ideologies, including references to violence against people of South Asian origin, particularly those of Indian descent.
The document reportedly referred to Indian, Jewish and African American people as “subhumans” and outlined a plan to kill as many of them as possible.
"The seriousness of this alleged threat cannot be overstated," said Palatine Police Chief William Nord, adding that safeguarding places of worship remains a priority for law enforcement agencies.
On Wednesday, a judge ordered that Paporakis remain in custody pending trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 30.
With agency inputs...
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.