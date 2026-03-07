1994 Jewish Bloodbath: How Iran once shielded new IRGC chief Ahmad Vahidi from arrest?

Iran, on April 24, 2024, rejected Argentina’s request to arrest its Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi over his alleged role in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people and injured more than 300.

Argentina intensified efforts to hold Iran and its alleged overseas militant network accountable for the attack, according to a report by the Associated Press. As part of these efforts, Buenos Aires called on Pakistan to act on an Interpol red notice and detain Vahidi during his official visit to Islamabad.

Responding to it, Iran’s foreign ministry warned Argentina against making what it described as baseless allegations against citizens of other countries, though it did not mention Vahidi by name.

The Iranian interior minister has since cut short a government trip to Southeast Asia and returned unexpectedly to Tehran. Vahidi remains wanted under an Interpol red notice.

Argentine court ruling

No one has been convicted for the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) building. However, earlier that (April) month, Argentina’s highest criminal court ruled that Iran had orchestrated the attack.

Judges identified three former Iranian officials as being involved in the bombing, including Vahidi, who at the time headed the Revolutionary Guard’s expeditionary Quds Force.

The court also concluded that Tehran was behind the 1992 bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, which killed 29 people.

Both rulings were welcomed by Israel.

Iran rejects allegations

Iran had repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani urged Argentina “not to be influenced by those who are enemies of our bilateral relations”.

Argentina has also formally requested Vahidi’s detention and extradition to Buenos Aires. The Argentine government said it had coordinated with diplomats in Pakistan and India to seek his arrest.

“They continue to hold positions of power with total impunity,” the government said in a statement.

In response, Kanani accused Argentina of making “illegal and false requests” in an attempt to defame Iran.

(With inputs from agencies)