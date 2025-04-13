2 In New York, 1 In Florida: US Sees 3 Aircraft Crashes In 72 Hours

The United States has witnessed three separate aircraft crashes in a span of 72 hours. Three crashes — two in New York and one in Florida—resulted in multiple fatalities and renewed scrutiny of aviation safety across the country.

On Saturday, a twin-engine Mitsubishi MU-2B with two people onboard crashed into a muddy field near Copake, about 30 miles from its intended destination, the Columbia County Airport near Hudson, New York. At least one person was killed in the fatal crash, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that adverse conditions, including thick mud, snow, and inclement weather, have hindered first responders' access to the crash site, as reported by news agency IANS. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has deployed a team to investigate and is expected to reach the site by Saturday evening.

This incident follows Friday's crash in South Florida, where a Cessna 310 aircraft went down near Boca Raton, killing all three people onboard.

The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m., shortly after takeoff from the Boca Raton airport en route to Tallahassee. One person on the ground was also injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Local authorities have since closed several roads near the site, including parts of Interstate 95 and Military Trail, with closures expected to continue during the investigation. The most devastating of the three incidents occurred on Thursday, when a tourist helicopter carrying six people, including five members of a Spanish tourist family, crashed into New York City's Hudson River.

The Bell 206 chopper, operated by New York Helicopter Tours, took off around 3 p.m. and crashed within minutes, flipping upside down and becoming submerged near Lower Manhattan at approximately 3:15 p.m.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that two victims initially survived the crash but later succumbed to their injuries. The NTSB is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The back-to-back crashes have sparked alarm within aviation circles and among the general public as investigators work to determine whether mechanical failure, weather, pilot error, or other factors played a role.

