2 Indian Children Missing As Boat Overturns Off San Diego Coast

Three dead, several missing after a boat overturned near Torrey Pines State Beach, off the coast near San Diego, on Monday morning, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco said. An Indian family was also affected, while two Indian children are missing.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Consulate said, "We are very sad to know about the tragic incident of a boat capsizing near Torrey Pines State Beach, off the coast near San Diego, California, this morning. As per available information, three people died, nine went missing, and four were injured in the incident. An Indian family is also affected in this tragedy. While two Indian children are missing, the parents are undergoing treatment at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla."

The Consulate, in coordination with the local authorities, is assisting the Indian family that was affected by the mishap.

"The Consulate is providing all necessary assistance to the affected Indian family in coordination with local authorities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragedy," it added.

According to ANI, the accident occurred when a small panga-style boat capsized off the California coast. The parents of the affected Indian family are currently receiving treatment at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, while the children are missing.

Rescue Operation By US Agencies

The authorities stated that the boat overturned in the surf around 6:30 am, about 15 miles from downtown San Diego. The US Coast Guard, US Border Patrol, California State Parks, Del Mar Lifeguards, and San Diego Sheriff's Department are some of the multiple agencies involved in the response.

A 45-foot rescue boat and a helicopter were deployed by the Coast Guard to assist with the search, which continued on Monday afternoon, according to CNN. 17 life jackets were found at the site, although the exact number of people on board could not be determined yet.

Previously, in 2023, in a similar incident, eight people died when two smuggling boats approached a San Diego beach amid dense fog. It was one of the deadliest human smuggling operations in the US.

(with agencies' inputs)