2 Indian men shot dead in Italy while leaving gurudwara, gunman flees the scene
The incident occurred in the Italy's Covo in Bergamo province, when they were leaving a warehouse used as a place of worship during a gathering for Vaisakhi festival
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Two Indian men have been shot dead in Italy while leaving gurdwara. The incident occurred in the Italy's Covo in Bergamo province, when they were leaving a warehouse used as a place of worship during a gathering for Vaisakhi festival, local media reported on Sunday, April 18, 2026).
Gunman fled the scene by car.
This is a developing story...stay tuned for more updates..
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