2 Indian men shot dead in Italy while leaving gurudwara, gunman flees the scene

Two Indian men have been shot dead in Italy while leaving gurdwara. The incident occurred in the Italy's Covo in Bergamo province, when they were leaving a warehouse used as a place of worship during a gathering for Vaisakhi festival, local media reported on Sunday, April 18, 2026).

Gunman fled the scene by car.

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