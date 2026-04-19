Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3038906https://zeenews.india.com/world/2-indian-men-shot-dead-in-italy-while-leaving-gurudwara-gunman-flees-the-scene-3038906.html
NewsWorld2 Indian men shot dead in Italy while leaving gurudwara, gunman flees the scene
ITALY SHOOTING

2 Indian men shot dead in Italy while leaving gurudwara, gunman flees the scene

 The incident occurred in the Italy's Covo in Bergamo province, when they were leaving a warehouse used as a place of worship during a gathering for Vaisakhi festival

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

2 Indian men shot dead in Italy while leaving gurudwara, gunman flees the scene Representative Image (Image Credit: ANI)

Two Indian men have been shot dead in Italy while leaving gurdwara. The incident occurred in the Italy's Covo in Bergamo province, when they were leaving a warehouse used as a place of worship during a gathering for Vaisakhi festival, local media reported on Sunday, April 18, 2026). 

Gunman fled the scene by car.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This is a developing story...stay tuned for more updates..

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Abhishek Sharma
IPL 2026: Abhishek, Klaasen, Malinga star as SRH beat CSK by 10 runs
Miss India 2026
Miss India 2026: Who are the Top 8 contestants still in the race for crown?
Maharashtra news
DNA | AIMIM leader under fire for shielding sexual abuse accused - Details
Tallest dam in Asia: Not in China, Japan; Check location, height and facts
Rajat Patidar
Rajat Patidar reveals what went wrong for RCB against Delhi Capitals
Auto news
Buying a Tata Punch? You might want to wait for THESE new SUVs
mobility
Cabinet okays 2 key railways projects for UP, Andhra with Rs 24,815 cr outlay
Technology
MeitY forms tech-policy panel to guide AI governance group
Technology
Meta likely to lay off 10 pc of its global workforce next month: Report
Technology
NVIDIA-edForce tie-up targets India's growing demand for AI talent