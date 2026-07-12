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2 killed, 3 injured in mass shooting in Canada's Toronto

At least two people were killed and three injured in a mass shooting during Toronto's Latin street festival as police launched a search for the suspect.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 07:32 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 07:32 AM IST
2 killed, 3 injured in mass shooting in Canada's Toronto
Image Credit: Representative image: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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