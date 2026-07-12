At least two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting at Canada’s largest Latin street festival in Toronto, police said, reported CNN.
Toronto police were searching on Saturday night for an active shooter after the incident in a busy area lined with shops and restaurants.
"Please avoid the area immediately and follow all directions from police," Toronto police said in an X post.
"Police have secured the scene," authorities later said in a follow-up post.
According to local media, the shooting incident took place in an area where salsa festival was underway.
The incident comes shortly after another shooting in Montreal late last month, in which two people, including a police officer, were killed by an assailant who was subsequently shot dead by law enforcement.
In February, a school shooting in the small western mining town of Tumbler Ridge left eight people dead, including the shooter’s mother and half-brother, and injured 27 others, before the female shooter took her own life.
This is a developing story... stay tuned for more updates...
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