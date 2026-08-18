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2 killed in shooting incident at a school in southern Philippines, gunman among casualties

Two students, including the suspected gunman, were killed in a shooting at a high school in Zamboanga City in the southern Philippines on Tuesday morning, according to the city mayor.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 08:12 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 08:35 AM IST
2 killed in shooting incident at a school in southern Philippines, gunman among casualties
Image Credit: Representative image: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

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