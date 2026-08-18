/2 killed in shooting incident at a school in southern Philippines, gunman among casualties

Two people were killed in a shooting at a high school in the southern Philippines on Tuesday, with officials saying the situation had been brought under control, news agency Reuters reported. It was the second such incident in the country in nearly two months.
The shooting occurred at a school affiliated with Ateneo de Zamboanga University in Zamboanga City. The city's mayor, Khymer Adan Olaso told DZMM radio that both casualties were students and that one of them was the shooter, who used a “high-powered firearm.”
University President Ernald Andal confirmed that there was no longer an active shooting on campus and that no additional fatalities or injuries had been reported.
"As of now, we confirm that there are two fatalities," Andal said. "There are no more active shooters."
He added that the university was coordinating with authorities and would share further details as more information became available. “We do not want any of these things to happen. We wish to prioritise the safety of all our students,” he said.
The incident comes nearly two months after a shooting at a public high school in Tacloban City in June, in which at least three students were killed, and around 20 others were injured after two of their schoolmates opened fire on the campus.
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The shooting occurred less than 10 days after a high-profile incident in Thailand, where a student went on a shooting rampage at a school on the outskirts of Bangkok, the country’s capital.
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