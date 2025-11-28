Advertisement
NewsWorld
VISA FREE COUNTRIES

20 Countries Where Indians Can Go Without Visa In 2025: Check Documents Required

According to the latest data from the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian passports holders can access about 57–59 countries worldwide either visa-free or via visa-on-arrival/e-visa.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 04:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
20 Countries Where Indians Can Go Without Visa In 2025: Check Documents RequiredVisa-free Countries for Indians (Image: freepik)

Indian passport holders now enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to many nations around the world. As of 2025, around 20 notable countries across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific allow Indians to travel without prior visa requirements.

The visa-free destinations cover a variety of regions:

Asia: Friendly neighbours such as Bhutan and Nepal offer easy entry, thanks to bilateral agreements and open-border arrangements.

Southeast Asia & Islands: Countries like Malaysia, Indonesia and the Maldives remain popular for beach holidays and offer visa-free or visa-on-arrival access.

Africa & Indian Ocean Region: Islands and African nations such as Mauritius, Kenya and Fiji welcome Indian travellers with minimal formalities.

Caribbean & Pacific Islands: For those looking for offbeat escapes, places like Barbados, Dominica and other island nations are also on the visa-free list.

What This Means for Indian Travellers

Less paperwork and simplified entry requirements make international travel more accessible. For many Indians, these visa-free options offer a chance to explore diverse cultures — from tropical islands to historical cities — without the hassle of visa applications.

However, travel conditions vary: some countries may allow only short stays or require certain formalities on arrival. Travel experts recommend checking each destination’s latest rules before planning a trip.

(Also Read: World’s Fastest Train: Faster Than Formula 1 Cars, Runs At Speed Of 450 kmph; Check Architecture And Design)

Documents Required 

  • A valid passport with at least six months’ validity is required.
  • Return or onward travel tickets are compulsory for most destinations.
  • Proof of sufficient funds for the duration of stay may be checked by immigration officials.
  • Hotel booking details or a travel itinerary are often required.
  • Some countries may ask for travel insurance or vaccination certificates.
  • Rules vary by destination, and entry is subject to local regulations.
  • Travellers are advised to check the latest guidelines before departure.

Indian Passport Power in 2025

Here is the list of top twenty countries where Indians can travel visa-free/VOA/e-visa:

  1. Malaysia
  2. Thailand
  3. Indonesia
  4. Fiji
  5. Barbados
  6. Sri Lanka
  7. Bhutan
  8. Nepal
  9. Grenada
  10. St. Kitts and Nevis
  11. St. Lucia
  12. British Virgin Islands
  13. Vanuatu
  14. Mauritius
  15. Micronesia
  16. Palau Islands
  17. Kenya
  18. Kazakhstan
  19. Macao
  20. Senegal

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

