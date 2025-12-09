Advertisement
JAKARTA BUILDING FIRE

20 Killed After Fire Engulfs Seven-Storey Building In Indonesia's Jakarta, Several Feared Trapped | Video

At least 20 people were killed when a fire erupted in a seven-storey office building in Central Jakarta, prompting urgent rescue operations as authorities searched for more victims.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 04:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
20 Killed After Fire Engulfs Seven-Storey Building In Indonesia's Jakarta, Several Feared Trapped | VideoScreen grab from the video viral on X

A massive fire broke out at a seven-storey office building in Central Jakarta on Tuesday, killing at least 20 people. Thick black smoke rose above the busy district as flames rapidly engulfed the structure, triggering panic among nearby residents and office workers.

According to a Reuters report, citing local police, the fire began on the first floor around midday before racing up to higher levels. Some employees were inside having lunch when the blaze erupted, while others had stepped out of the building.

Watch Video Here:

Central Jakarta police chief Susatyo Purnomo Condro confirmed that the fire had been brought under control and that rescue teams were continuing to search for additional victims. “The fire has been extinguished, and efforts are underway to search for more possible victims inside the building,” Condro told reporters, as reported.

By Tuesday afternoon, the death toll had climbed to 20. Condro said authorities were prioritising rescue operations and building safety. “We are now focused on evacuating victims and cooling the building,” he added.

The building houses Terra Drone Indonesia, an affiliate of Japan-based Terra Drone Corporation, which provides drone services across sectors, including mining and agriculture.

Footage aired by Kompas TV showed firefighters carrying body bags out of the building and helping workers escape from upper floors using portable ladders.

Further details are awaited.

