20 years vs. 5 years: The massive timeline gap that derailed US-Iran nuclear peace talks in Islamabad - Report

A disagreement over Tehran’s nuclear programme was the main point of contention during the weekend negotiations talks between Iran and the United States in Pakistan.

In that talk, Washington reportedly proposed a 20-year "suspension" of Iran’s uranium enrichment instead of permanent ban, but Tehran was only willing to do it for five years, as per the reports by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

According to reports, the United States and Iran shared their proposals with each other over the suspension of Iran's nuclear activities during Islamabad talks on weekend, but remain deeply divided on the duration of any deal.

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Tehran suggested halting uranium enrichment for up to five years, an offer rejected by the Trump administration, which pushed for a 20-year suspension, The New York Times reported, citing two senior Iranian officials and one US official.

The move signalled a major shift from the Donald Trump administration’s earlier stance that Tehran must permanently suspend domestic enrichment over fears it could lead to nuclear weapons capability.

Amid ongoing differences, political scientist Ian Bremmer suggested that the US and Iran could potentially settle on a compromise involving a 12.5-year suspension of uranium enrichment.

The weekend talks in Pakistan aimed at resolving tensions between the United States and Iran marked the two countries first direct encounter in over a decade and the highest-level engagement since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

However, disagreements over Tehran’s nuclear programme led to the collapse of Islamabad discussions. Even so, officials said dialogue continues and a potential path to a peace deal remains, despite the US military began a blockade of Iranian ports on Monday that risks undermining the nearly week-old ceasefire.

According to officials cited by The Wall Street Journal, both sides are considering a second round of in-person talks, though no further details were shared.

Apart from Iran’s uranium enrichment, other key issues included the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil chokepoint for global energy shipments that Tehran has effectively blocked but Washington has pledged to reopen, along with international sanctions on Iran, news agency Reuters reported citing sources.