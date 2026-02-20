21 February and the politics of remembrance: Preserving Bangladesh’s language legacy

Few events have shaped Bangladesh’s identity as deeply as the Language Movement of 1952. What began as student protests over language policy became a defining struggle for dignity and self-expression. Young people, many barely out of their teens, stood before armed police to demand that Bengali, the language spoken by the majority, be recognised as a state language. Some of them never returned home.

Each year on 21 February, Bangladesh commemorates its sacrifice. The day, now observed globally as International Mother Language Day, is not only a tribute to those who died but also a reminder of how language became the foundation of national consciousness. The movement’s legacy flowed directly into the broader political awakening that culminated in independence in 1971.

More than seven decades later, however, a debate has resurfaced over how this history is being taught.

A Movement Born from Exclusion

In 1947, when British India was partitioned, East Pakistan was governed from West Pakistan. Despite Bengalis forming the majority of the population, Urdu was declared the sole national language and to many in the eastern wing, this decision symbolised marginalisation that extended beyond language into politics, culture and opportunity.

University students in Dhaka became the heart of resistance. On 21 February 1952, defying a government ban on public gatherings, they marched to demand recognition of Bengali. Police fired on the unarmed protesters. Several were killed, and hundreds were arrested.

The shock of that day transformed public sentiment. Names like Salam, Barkat and Rafiq became woven into the country’s collective memory. Within a few years, the language issue reshaped electoral politics, and in 1956 Bengali was granted state language status alongside Urdu.

The events of 1952 stand out globally as a rare instance where lives were lost solely in defence of a mother tongue.

From National Tragedy to Global Observance

Decades later, Bangladesh took the story of 21 February to the world stage. In 1999, UNESCO recognised the date as International Mother Language Day, and since 2000 it has been observed across nearly every country. The aim is to protect linguistic diversity in a world where many languages are disappearing.

At the Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, people gather annually-- often barefoot--to lay flowers in remembrance. The ritual is solemn, emotional and deeply rooted in national tradition.

However, outside of Bangladesh, the event has also inspired discussions on how to protect endangered languages. UNESCO reports that thousands of languages are still endangered, which reinforces the message of 21st February every year.

The Bridge to Independence

The language movement was more than the recognition of Bengali as an official language; it brought about a political awareness in East Pakistan. The language movement led to the Six Point Movement in the 1960s.

The Awami League swept the 1970 elections in East Pakistan under the leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. When political power was denied, the situation deteriorated into the 1971 Liberation War, which resulted in the loss of millions of lives and finally led to the creation of Bangladesh.

After independence, Bengali was declared the only national language in the Constitution, marking the triumph of a struggle that had begun almost two decades earlier.

The cultural influence was no less significant. Literature, music, and folk culture thrived and helped to create an identity based on language.

Textbook Revisions and Public Debate

However, in recent years, political events have reopened debates about how this history is taught in schools. Following the departure of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024 because of protests by students, an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus started changes to the textbooks in schools through the National Curriculum and Textbook Board.

Among the changes were the removal of certain honorifics associated with Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, shorter excerpts from his 7 March 1971 address and reduced coverage of the 1952 movement. However, there was also more room for alternative political figures and approaches to the period of independence.

Supporters of the changes believe that the aim is to have a more balanced and fact-based narrative. Opponents believe that the changes are an attempt to manipulate collective memory. Protests ensued and further debate arose regarding national commemorations.

There have also been indications of a generational gap. Surveys in 2025 showed that a substantial number of young people did not have a detailed understanding of the events of 1952. Reports of fewer people visiting memorial sites further fueled concerns about declining interest.

A Living Language, A Living Debate

Even with all the debate and political tension, Bengali remains one of the most widely spoken languages in the world. It is carried in the voices of hundreds of millions of people and events such as the annual Ekushey Book Fair still bring together huge crowds, with all celebrating the language with pride. It is a reminder that Bengali is not fading. It is alive in everyday life.

Now, with Tarique Rahman taking office in February 2026, many are watching closely to see how history will be taught in the years ahead. His party has spoken about presenting a more inclusive national story. However, how that promise will shape school textbooks is still uncertain.

For countless Bangladeshis, this conversation is not simply about politics. It touches something deeper--the memory of young people who gave their lives in 1952 so their mother tongue could be respected. The martyrs are remembered not just as names in books, but as symbols of the right to speak, learn and dream in one’s own language.

That is why 21 February still carries such emotional weight. It reminds the nation that language is not just words. It is belonging, history and identity and keeping that memory alive ensures that the sacrifices of 1952 remain part of the country’s shared story, honoured with truth and care.