/21 land areas, 4 passes, 1 lake: List of Arunachal Pradesh places India named to counter China

India on Friday listed 27 places and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh under their standard names on the Indian map, stating that the step would enable their accurate identification and promote greater public awareness.
"The Government of India, in consultation with State Government of Arunachal Pradesh, has identified a total of twenty-seven (27) places/features located in Arunachal Pradesh, by standard place and feature names on the official maps of Survey of India (SoI). Identifying them formally on the Survey of India map of Arunachal Pradesh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large," the official statement read.
The action was regarded as India’s response to China’s repeated attempts to rename locations in Arunachal Pradesh.
The 27 places and geographical features identified on the Survey of India map of Arunachal Pradesh are as follows:
Passes: Dzo La, Riza La, Pukur La and Thag La.
Land areas: Longju, Maja, Bisa, Bara Kundun, Chhota Kundun, Dhan Bari, Pritnagar, Buddhamandir, Jairampur, Teritnagar, Ramnagar, Jaswant Garh, Sagar, Padma, Jyotinagar, Baisakhi, Chhota Ropuk, Bara Ropuk, Shivaji Nagar, Sunpura and Kamlang Nagar.
Monument: Sher-e-Thapa Memorial.
Lake: Sambho Sarovar.
Significance of the identified places and features
Longju, situated along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), was among the earliest flashpoints between India and China in 1959. In addition, Thag La, one of the most strategically important high-altitude passes, witnessed the opening battle between Indian and Chinese forces in 1962, as per the report.
Other notable sites on the list included the Sher-e-Thapa Memorial.
China’s renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
India has rejected China’s practice of renaming locations in Arunachal Pradesh.
In 2017, the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs issued its first list of standardised names for six places in Zangnan, the term China uses for Arunachal Pradesh.
This was succeeded by a second list of 15 places in 2021 and a third list of 11 places in 2023, the report noted.
Arunachal Pradesh government’s response to reports of Chinese incursion
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday rejected reports of an incursion by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
According to news agency ANI, while speaking to reporters the chief minister stressed that he would consult local residents and the Indian Army regarding the allegations.
"We don't think there was an incursion as the Indian Army personnel are deployed and maintaining the territory. I have also urged the local tribes; I will hear them and also talk to the army," he noted.
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