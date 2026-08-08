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21 land areas, 4 passes, 1 lake: List of Arunachal Pradesh places India named to counter China

India has officially standardised the names of 27 places and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh, including 21 land areas, four passes, a monument and a lake, in a move seen as countering China’s renaming efforts.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 11:58 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 11:58 AM IST
21 land areas, 4 passes, 1 lake: List of Arunachal Pradesh places India named to counter China
Image Credit: ANI

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