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  • /21-year-old Brazilian woman falls to death after bungee jump crew forgets to attach safety rope | VIDEO

21-year-old Brazilian woman falls to death after bungee jump crew forgets to attach safety rope | VIDEO

Videos recorded at the scene appear to show staff guiding Maria to the edge of the bridge before releasing her, seemingly unaware that the essential safety cord had not been attached.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
21-year-old Brazilian woman falls to death after bungee jump crew forgets to attach safety rope | VIDEO
Image Credit: Screengrab, X/@clashreport

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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