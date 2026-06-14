/21-year-old Brazilian woman falls to death after bungee jump crew forgets to attach safety rope | VIDEO

A 21-year-old woman lost her life after falling more than 130 feet during a bungee jump in Brazil after staff allegedly pushed her from a bridge without attaching the safety rope, sparking panic among spectators and prompting a criminal investigation into the fatal incident.
The victim, identified as Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, died after plunging from Skeleton Bridge in the São Paulo state during a bungee jumping activity organized by a private company.
Videos recorded at the scene appear to show staff guiding Maria to the edge of the bridge before releasing her, seemingly unaware that the essential safety cord had not been attached.
Footage shared widely on social media captures the harrowing moments following the jump. As Maria plunged from the bridge, onlookers quickly realised that a critical error had occurred, prompting cries of alarm from the crowd.
Witnesses can be heard shouting, "The rope, people, the rope," moments after she was released from the bridge.
According to local authorities, the safety cord intended to secure and support the jumper during the descent had not been attached to her body.
The 21-year-old fell into the ravine below before any rescue measures could be taken.
Emergency responders arrived promptly at the scene but were only able to confirm her death.
Her body was subsequently taken to the Legal Medical Institute for a post-mortem examination.
In a poignant development, Maria had posted photographs from the bungee jumping site shortly before the fatal incident.
One of the images featured the bridge along with the wristbands issued for the jump.
Alongside the photo, she wrote, "Who was the crazy person who let me come jump off a bridge?" according to the Daily Mail.
Following reports of the tragedy, the post has attracted widespread attention and has since gone viral on social media.
Local media reports stated that Maria's fiancé was at the scene when the fatal incident occurred.
He reportedly fell ill after being informed of her death and subsequently required medical treatment.
Six people arrested
Authorities said six individuals were detained at the scene as investigators began probing the circumstances surrounding the deadly fall.
The Civil Police have opened an investigation to assess whether criminal charges may be filed against those responsible for organising and overseeing the bungee jumping activity.
As part of the inquiry, investigators are expected to examine the safety measures in place, the roles and responsibilities of staff members, and whether all required protocols were properly followed before the jump.
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