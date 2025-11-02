22 Dead, Including 4 Children, After Massive Explosion At Store In Northern Mexico

Mexico Super Market Explosion: At least 22 people, including four children, lost their lives after an explosion triggered a massive fire at a department store in Hermosillo, the capital of Sonora state in northern Mexico, according to local media reports.

The blast occurred on Saturday afternoon at a branch of the Waldo’s department store chain located in the city center. Witnesses reported that flames quickly spread through the building and nearby parked vehicles, trapping several people inside before rescue teams could arrive. Emergency responders reached the scene shortly after the explosion, launching search-and-rescue efforts and rushing at least 12 injured individuals to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident may have been caused by smoke from a faulty transformer that led to the explosion. Authorities confirmed that the injured victims suffered severe burns. Officials in Sonora later stated that there was no evidence suggesting a terrorist attack.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The explosion follows a similar tragedy in September, when a gas tanker truck overturned and exploded in Mexico City, killing three people and injuring more than 50 others. According to local authorities, the accident occurred on Zaragoza Road under the Concordia Bridge, around 2:20 p.m. local time. The tanker, carrying nearly 49,500 liters of fuel, ignited after the crash, affecting 18 nearby vehicles. Nineteen of the injured were reported to be in serious condition.

Authorities continue to investigate both incidents as part of broader efforts to improve safety standards across Mexico’s transport and industrial sectors.

(With IANS Inputs)

ALSO READ: India's Trishul Scares Pakistan: Islamabad Launches Naval Drills In Same Waters Days Later - Trying To Save Face