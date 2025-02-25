'22 Pandits Did Black Magic': Pakistani Media Blames India For Champions Trophy Loss

ICC Champions Trophy India Vs Pakistan Result: In a shocker for Champions Trophy host Pakistan, they were knocked out of the ICC tournament within a week as India and New Zealand sealed their semifinal spots. Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat against India and was dependent on Bangladesh to beat New Zealand to remain in the contest but that did not happen. After its defeat against India, Pakistani media has been making bizarre claims and one of them even went on to accuse India of doing black magic to distract their players.

A channel and its panellist claimed that India sent 22 priests to Dubai, two priests per player, to do black magic to secure victory against Pakistan. Another panellist claimed that a day before the match, seven priests visited the pitch and ground and did black magic. The panellists claimed that while Pakistan often gets a good start against India, their players get distracted due to the black magic done by Indians.

During the debate, they alleged that in 2011, the Indian team practised on a black pitch so to do black magic on Pakistani players. The video of the debate has now gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, India and New Zealand have secured their spots in the semifinals from Group A after winning both of their opening matches. India dominated their first two encounters, defeating Bangladesh and Pakistan by identical margins of six wickets.

After losing their first two games, Pakistan's chances of reaching the semifinals depended on several favourable outcomes. However, their campaign came to an early end when New Zealand comfortably chased down a target of 237 against Bangladesh with 23 balls remaining.

On Sunday, India delivered a commanding performance to overpower arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan, batting first, were bowled out for 241. Virat Kohli then rediscovered his sublime form, smashing his 51st ODI century, with strong support from Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer. India comfortably chased the target with 45 balls to spare, moving one step closer to the semifinals. Notably, this marks the first time Pakistanis hosting an ICC tournament since the 1996 World Cup.