PAKISTAN MONSOON FLOODS

221 Killed As Monsoon Rains Wreak Havoc In Pakistan

At least 221 people have been killed and 592 others injured across Pakistan as heavy monsoon rains triggered flash floods and other rain-related incidents since late June, the country's disaster management authority has said.

 

|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2025, 03:42 PM IST|Source: IANS
221 Killed As Monsoon Rains Wreak Havoc In Pakistan Photo credit: IANS

In its latest situation report on Monday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the casualties were recorded between June 26 and July 21, with five new deaths and 10 injuries reported in the past 24 hours.

The eastern province of Punjab was the worst affected, with 135 fatalities and 470 injuries. In the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 46 people lost their lives and 69 others were injured.

In southern Sindh province, 22 deaths and 40 injuries were reported, while the southwestern province of Balochistan recorded 16 fatalities and four injuries.

The NDMA confirmed that one child was wounded in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

Authorities have issued flood warnings and are coordinating with provincial governments to carry out relief operations and monitor vulnerable areas amid ongoing rainfall.

As a persistent monsoon continues to hover over Pakistan, authorities issued a series of alerts, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall, rising river flows, and potential flash flooding in vulnerable areas.

Pakistan's NDMA and Punjab's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid low-lying and inundated areas.

The monsoon activity, intensified by moisture from the Arabian Sea, remains active across Punjab, where intermittent rainfall in Lahore has contributed to a spike in humidity levels.

 

