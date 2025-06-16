224 Killed In Iran, IRGC Officials Dead, Israel Intercepts Aerial Strikes | Key Points In Middle-Eastern Nations' Conflict

The conflict between Israel and Iran has been escalating as the nations have exchanged several missile attacks, injuring and killing many. The tensions have prompted several leaders from around the world to react to the situation.

The tensions reportedly began after Israel began its operation codenamed 'Operation Rising Lion' targeting alleged nuclear and military sites of Iran. Following this, Tehran also launched a ballistic missile attack on the former.

United States President Donald Trump has also repeatedly given his take on the situation, and in a post on the social media platform Truth Social, he emphasised that Israel and Iran should make a deal.

Here are the top developments in Israel-Iran tensions:

1- 224 Iranians Killed

Iranian Health Ministry official Hossein Kermanpour, in a post on X, said that 224 people in Iran have been killed in Israel's strikes.

2- 3 IRGC Officials Dead

According to ANI, Iranian state media confirmed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) intelligence chief, Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi, and his deputy, Hassan Mohaqiq, were killed in an Israeli strike, The Times of Israel reported.

The Times of Israel, while quoting state media, also reported that another IRGC intelligence officer, Mohsen Bagheri, was also killed in the strike in Tehran.

3- Trump's Mediation

US President Trump, while emphasising a deal between Israel and Iran said that the two countries should make a deal "just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!"

"Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place. I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!" he added.

4- Israel Intercepts 100 UAVs

Israel Defense Forces (IDF), in a post on X, said that Iran sent more than 100 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) at Israel and were intercepted.

5- Israel's Strikes In Iran

On Monday (IST), IDF also posted that it concluded a "wide-scale wave of strikes on numerous weapon production sites belonging to the Quds Force, the IRGC, and the Iranian military, in Tehran."

Indians In Iran

Earlier, in a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Indian Embassy in Tehran is monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety.

The statement added, "In some cases, students are being relocated with Embassy’s facilitation to safer places within Iran. Other feasible options are also under examination. Further updates will follow."

The Embassy is also in touch with 'community leaders' regarding safety, the statement said.

(with ANI inputs)