Bangladesh is preparing for general elections on February 12, 2026. The country faces rising pre-poll violence. On Friday, 23 people got injured in Dhaka during protests by Inqilab Manch. The group demanded justice for Osman Hadi.

The Interim Government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, denied that security forces used gunfire. An official statement said no law enforcement fired shots. Doctors at Dhaka Medical College Hospital treated 23 people, including Inqilab Mancha's Member Secretary, Abdullah Al Jaber. None had bullet wounds.

The government banned meetings, rallies, and gatherings near the State Guest House Jamuna for security reasons. Police dispersed the protesters legally. They used no lethal weapons, according to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The government promised justice for Osman Hadi's death. Handi was shot in Dhaka's Paltan area on December 12, 2025. Doctors airlifted him to Singapore General Hospital on December 15, where he died three days later. His death sparked nationwide violence against media houses, political sites, cultural spots, and diplomatic missions.

On Friday, thousands of Inqilab Morcha supporters tried to storm Jamuna, Yunus's residence. Videos showed a heavy police presence. Officers set up barricades and used water cannons, tear gas, and sound grenades.

The Interim Government urged citizens to stay patient and responsible. It called for a peaceful election.

The polls mark a historic step after Sheikh Hasina's ouster in 2024; her party, Awami League, is barred from running for the elections. This has fueled rivalries between BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami in key areas.

The International Crisis Group warned of poll uncertainties, credibility issues, and violence risks, while today’s unrest could harm next week's voting.



(with ANI inputs)

