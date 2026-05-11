25-year old US teacher arrested after allegedly having sex with student

Maris Nichols, a 25-year-old biology teacher at Alexander High School in Douglasville, Georgia, was arrested on May 8 over allegations of sexually assaulting a student. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, she has been charged with two counts of sexual assault by a person in a position of supervisory or disciplinary authority.

Investigators alleged that Maris Nichols engaged in sexual intercourse with the same student on at least two separate occasions, according to arrest warrants obtained by local news website, 11Alive.

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According to the authorities the first alleged encounter took place on April 23 inside a closet between classrooms at Alexander High School. Later, a second alleged incident happened on May 2 inside a Hummer parked in a driveway in Douglasville. Official have not revealed the ownership of the vehicle or the property it was parked, reported NDTV.

Maris Nichols’ profile has since been taken down from the website of Alexander High School. In a statement, the Douglas County School System said it was “deeply troubled” by the allegations and confirmed that an internal inquiry is being conducted in coordination with law enforcement authorities.

The district had earlier said that a female teacher had been placed on leave pending an investigation, although the educator was not publicly identified at the time.

"Upon learning of the alleged misconduct, the district immediately launched an investigation. Student safety is the district's highest priority. The alleged behavior is unacceptable and violates the professional standards all employees are required to uphold," the district said.

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According to her LinkedIn profile, Maris Nichols joined Alexander High School as football operations manager in April 2023 and was appointed as a biology teacher the following month. Reports indicate that she held both roles simultaneously. Nichols earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a specialisation in teaching from Liberty University.

The issue of teachers engaging in illegal sexual relationships with students has emerged as a serious concern in the United States. According to a report, more than 500 cases of educator misconduct were reported between 2014 and 2019, with nearly one in ten students experiencing some form of sexual misconduct involving an educator. In 2023 alone, nearly 350 public school educators were arrested in connection with child sex-related offences.

Several factors have been cited as contributing to the trend, including greater awareness and reporting of such incidents, the role of social media in enabling inappropriate interactions, erosion of professional boundaries between teachers and students, shortcomings in screening and recruitment processes, and inadequate training on ethics and boundary management for educators.