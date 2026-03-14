2,500 Marines and 2,500 sailors: Reports say US to deploy warships to Middle East as tensions affect Strait of Hormuz

As tensions in the Middle East continue to rise and the conflict enters its 15th day, the United States is reportedly sending additional Marines and warships to the region. Meanwhile, the tensions have also affected the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important maritime routes.

American troops in Middle East

According to IANS, Fox News reported that the Pentagon is deploying the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, along with a Marine Amphibious Ready Group and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, to the region.

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Around 2,500 Marines and 2,500 sailors are expected to be part of the deployment, Fox News reported, citing a US defence official.

The USS Tripoli is currently stationed in Japan and could take about one to two weeks to reach the region and link up with other American military assets already deployed in the region, the report added.

As per IANS, the New York Times also reported that about 2,500 Marines aboard as many as three warships are heading to the Middle East from the Indo-Pacific region as Iran increases attacks around the Strait of Hormuz. The deployment will reinforce US forces already stationed in the region.

According to the report, the Marines will join more than 50,000 American troops currently deployed across the Middle East. However, the officials have not publicly detailed how the additional forces will be used once they arrive in the region.

Strait of Hormuz and Middle East tensions

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea and is a critical corridor for global energy shipments.

Notably, around one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through the narrow waterway aboard large tanker vessels, according to widely cited industry estimates.

However, any disruption to shipping in the Strait could have immediate effects on global oil prices and energy markets.

(with IANS inputs)

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