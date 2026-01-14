Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006411https://zeenews.india.com/world/2571-killed-in-iran-protests-will-trump-strike-white-house-gets-hit-list-of-50-irgc-targets-3006411.html
NewsWorldIs Trump Planning A Strike On Iran? White House Receives List Of 50 Iranian Military Targets As Death Toll Hits 2,571
IRAN PROTESTS

Is Trump Planning A Strike On Iran? White House Receives List Of 50 Iranian Military Targets As Death Toll Hits 2,571

Iran protests that started over an economic crisis have turned into anti-regime protests, with demonstrators chanting anti-Khamenei slogans like "Death to Khamenei" and "Death to the Dictator."

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 09:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Is Trump Planning A Strike On Iran? White House Receives List Of 50 Iranian Military Targets As Death Toll Hits 2,571Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Zee News)

Amid rising tensions and continued protests across Iran, the death toll has risen to at least 2,571, making it one of the deadliest crackdowns in the Islamic Republic's history. Authorities have also arrested more than 16,780 protesters. Among them is Erfan Soltani, a 26-year-old protester from Fardis near Tehran, who has been sentenced to death and is reportedly set to be executed by hanging on January 14.

Meanwhile, Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani called on the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council to condemn the United States for inciting violence against his country and threatening the use of force.

Tehran Accuses Trump Of Fueling Unrest

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Somalia's UN Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman, who holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council for January, Iravani accused US President Donald Trump of openly inciting violence in Iran, citing posts Trump made on his social media platform, Truth Social: "Iranian patriots, keep protesting -- take over your institutions!!! ... Help is coming."

Trump Administration Receives Alleged Iran Target List

In a stunning development, the Trump administration has been provided with a sophisticated hit list of high-value military targets as the president deliberates a strike on Iran.

According to a Daily Mail report, United Against Nuclear Iran, a Washington-based nonprofit group, compiled a dossier of 50 targets and delivered it to White House officials in the early hours on Monday ahead of critical security meetings.

The document reveals the exact coordinates of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Tharallah Headquarters, the nerve center of the brutal crackdown on protesters. This headquarters effectively functions as the military's command center, holding operational control over police forces conducting the deadly suppression operations across the country.

The target list includes four key sub-headquarters that oversee different regions of the capital:

- The Quds Sub-Headquarters, which oversees suppression operations in North and Northwest Tehran
- The Fath Sub-Headquarters in the Southwest
- The Nasr Sub-Headquarters in the Northeast
- The Ghadr Sub-Headquarters, which controls Southeast and Central Tehran

Trump Warns Iran Over Reports Of Hangings

This development comes after Trump issued a stark warning to Iranian authorities over reports of protesters being hanged amid the ongoing unrest. "We will take very strong action if they do such a thing," Trump told CBS News in an interview, signaling Washington's readiness to intervene militarily if mass executions proceed.

With a detailed target dossier now in White House's hands, Israel on high alert, and Trump promising "help is on its way," the stage is set for a potential US military strike that could reshape the Middle East and possibly trigger the collapse of Khamenei's 47-year Islamic regime.

Iran Protest

Iran protests that started over an economic crisis have turned into anti-regime protests, with demonstrators chanting anti-Khamenei slogans like "Death to Khamenei" and "Death to the Dictator" amid soaring inflation and shortages. What began as demands for economic relief rapidly escalated into outright rejection of clerical rule, as crowds in Tehran and Mashhad burned Khamenei's photos, some lighting cigarettes with the flames and voiced support for Reza Pahlavi with cries of "Pahlavi will return." Women have played a pivotal role, spearheading the movement through bold public defiance, removing hijabs, leading chants from rooftops, and facing frontline crackdowns.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Iran
Is Countdown On? Trump’s Military Strike Signals Put Iran On The Edge | DNA
Pakistan
Pakistan’s Nuclear Role Weakens Global Non-Proliferation, Undermines Stability
India
India–Thailand Tourism Ties Has Vast Potential Due To Cultural Ties: IATO
India France ties
Ahead Of Massive Rafale Deal, PM Modi Meets Diplomatic Advisor To French Prez
AAP Delhi
Rachna Was Supposed To Testify In Her Husband’s Murder Case: Saurabh Bharadwaj
woolen kurta set
Woolen Kurta Palazzo Sets for Warm & Stylish Winter Ethnic Looks
J&K news
Multiple Drones Spotted Along LoC In J&K, Indian Army Takes Swift Action
personal care
Luxury Women’s Perfumes That Leave a Lasting Impression Every Time
Punjab
Bhagwant Mann Govt Redraws Punjab’s Public Transport Map
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu And Kashmir: 5 Government Employees With Terror Links Terminated