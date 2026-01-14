Is Trump Planning A Strike On Iran? White House Receives List Of 50 Iranian Military Targets As Death Toll Hits 2,571

Amid rising tensions and continued protests across Iran, the death toll has risen to at least 2,571, making it one of the deadliest crackdowns in the Islamic Republic's history. Authorities have also arrested more than 16,780 protesters. Among them is Erfan Soltani, a 26-year-old protester from Fardis near Tehran, who has been sentenced to death and is reportedly set to be executed by hanging on January 14.

Meanwhile, Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani called on the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council to condemn the United States for inciting violence against his country and threatening the use of force.

Tehran Accuses Trump Of Fueling Unrest

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Somalia's UN Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman, who holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council for January, Iravani accused US President Donald Trump of openly inciting violence in Iran, citing posts Trump made on his social media platform, Truth Social: "Iranian patriots, keep protesting -- take over your institutions!!! ... Help is coming."

Trump Administration Receives Alleged Iran Target List

In a stunning development, the Trump administration has been provided with a sophisticated hit list of high-value military targets as the president deliberates a strike on Iran.

According to a Daily Mail report, United Against Nuclear Iran, a Washington-based nonprofit group, compiled a dossier of 50 targets and delivered it to White House officials in the early hours on Monday ahead of critical security meetings.

The document reveals the exact coordinates of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Tharallah Headquarters, the nerve center of the brutal crackdown on protesters. This headquarters effectively functions as the military's command center, holding operational control over police forces conducting the deadly suppression operations across the country.

The target list includes four key sub-headquarters that oversee different regions of the capital:

- The Quds Sub-Headquarters, which oversees suppression operations in North and Northwest Tehran

- The Fath Sub-Headquarters in the Southwest

- The Nasr Sub-Headquarters in the Northeast

- The Ghadr Sub-Headquarters, which controls Southeast and Central Tehran

Trump Warns Iran Over Reports Of Hangings

This development comes after Trump issued a stark warning to Iranian authorities over reports of protesters being hanged amid the ongoing unrest. "We will take very strong action if they do such a thing," Trump told CBS News in an interview, signaling Washington's readiness to intervene militarily if mass executions proceed.

With a detailed target dossier now in White House's hands, Israel on high alert, and Trump promising "help is on its way," the stage is set for a potential US military strike that could reshape the Middle East and possibly trigger the collapse of Khamenei's 47-year Islamic regime.

Iran Protest

Iran protests that started over an economic crisis have turned into anti-regime protests, with demonstrators chanting anti-Khamenei slogans like "Death to Khamenei" and "Death to the Dictator" amid soaring inflation and shortages. What began as demands for economic relief rapidly escalated into outright rejection of clerical rule, as crowds in Tehran and Mashhad burned Khamenei's photos, some lighting cigarettes with the flames and voiced support for Reza Pahlavi with cries of "Pahlavi will return." Women have played a pivotal role, spearheading the movement through bold public defiance, removing hijabs, leading chants from rooftops, and facing frontline crackdowns.