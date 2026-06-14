/26-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London

A 26-year-old man of Indian origin was fatally stabbed in west London, leading the Metropolitan Police to launch a murder investigation and seek witnesses as well as CCTV footage to help determine the circumstances that led to the attack.
The victim, identified as Gurbhej Singh, sustained fatal stab wounds during an incident on North Road near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane in Southall. Another man, reportedly in his 30s, was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment before being discharged.
According to the Metropolitan Police, officers responded to a call from the London Ambulance Service in the early hours of Wednesday. Emergency personnel, including police and paramedics, arrived at the scene, but despite attempts to save him, Singh succumbed to a stab wound and was declared dead at the scene.
Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell from the Metropolitan Police's Specialist Crime Command said investigators are actively working to determine the events and circumstances that led to the fatal attack.
"Homicide detectives continue to investigate Mr Singh's tragic death and my thoughts remain with his family and loved ones," Foxwell said.
"We believe he was assaulted outside a shop at the junction of North Road and Dormers Well Lane at around 00:30hrs (Wednesday)."
"I would urge anyone with CCTV covering the area - or who was in the area at the time and has not yet spoken to police – to please come forward and speak to police," she said.
Police said seven men, aged between their early 20s and late 30s, were taken into custody at the scene on suspicion of involvement in the murder.
After further inquiries, six of the individuals who were arrested were released without any further action being taken. The seventh suspect was released on bail and is scheduled to return at a later date while the investigation remains ongoing.
The Metropolitan Police said specialist officers are providing support to Singh’s family as detectives continue to follow up on leads related to the case.
Investigators are still appealing for witnesses and examining evidence from the surrounding area in an effort to establish the sequence of events that resulted in the fatal stabbing.
The incident comes amid heightened debate over immigration and public safety in some parts of the UK. Earlier this week, hundreds of anti-immigration protesters took to the streets of Belfast, Northern Ireland, after a Sudanese national was charged with attempted murder in connection with a separate knife attack that left a man seriously injured.
The protests later turned violent, resulting in vehicles and buildings being set on fire, while some homes belonging to ethnic minority families were also targeted. Officials strongly condemned the unrest, with Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn characterising the attacks as "racist thuggery."
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