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26-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London

A 26-year-old Indian-origin man, Gurbhej Singh, was fatally stabbed in west London, prompting a murder investigation as police appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage to help identify the circumstances behind the attack.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 09:39 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 09:39 AM IST
26-year-old Indian-origin man stabbed to death in London
Image Credit: X(@csi_london)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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