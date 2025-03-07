26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana's Plea To Stay Extradition Rejected By US Top Court
US Supreme Court rejects plea of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana, seeking stay on his extradition to India.
US Supreme Court rejects plea of 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana, seeking stay on his extradition to India.— ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2025
(This is a developing story, details to follow...)
